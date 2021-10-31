LewisGale doctor dies suddenly

SALEM, Va. – 10 News has learned that a LewisGale physician has died.

In a statement, hospital spokesman Christopher Finley writes:

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Dr. Kevin Walsh. As a part of our LewisGale family serving as an OB/GYN for 16 years, Dr. Walsh was known for touching many lives, his upbeat personality, and dedication to his patients. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, and the many colleagues and patients who so dearly loved him.”

At this time, it is unclear what caused Walsh’s death.