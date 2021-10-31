Virginia Museum of Transportation gets in the spooky spirit with its annual trunk or treat event

The Virginia Museum of Transportation had a spooktacular trunk or treat event this year.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Museum of Transportation had a spooktacular trunk or treat event this year.

Each year, ‘Cars and Costumes’ offer kids a free trick or treat experience, and there is a $2 discount on museum tickets.

And if cars weren’t enough, the event has train rides as well.

Train rides were absent last year because of COVID-19, so the museum was thrilled to finally be able to offer it again.

“It’s an annual thing. It gets a different group of people in that might not ordinarily think of coming here, and they can realize what all we have to offer and come back,” said Virginia Museum of Transportation, Deputy Director Mendy Flynn.

The museum hopes trunk or treat helps bring more people to downtown Roanoke.