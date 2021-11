CARROLL COUNTY, Va, – The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing boy.

Zachary Morales was last seen leaving Byllesby Road on a bicycle wearing a black sweatshirt. Authorities believe he may be headed to Cana.

Authorities said Morales is 5 feet, 6 inches and weighs about 180 pounds.

The Sheriff’s Office did not disclose how old Morales is.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 276-728-4146.