57-year-old man dies in Wythe County crash

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A 57-year-old man is dead after a crash in Wythe County on Saturday, Oct. 23, according to Virginia State Police.

State Police believe the crash happened on Oct. 23 on Wysor Highway, which is less than a mile south of Greenbriar Road; however, police didn’t find the crashed vehicle until Oct. 31 at about 3:55 p.m.

Authorities say David W. Parish, 57, of Woodlawn, Virginia, was driving a 2004 Ford Explorer pulling a utility trailer north on Route 100/Wysor Highway when he ran off the left side of the road, went over an embankment and overturned.

He died at the scene, according to authorities. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.