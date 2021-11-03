Lynchburg’s Salvation Army reopens Center of Hope after months of renovations

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Salvation Army of Lynchburg is reopening its shelter and family services programs after months of renovations.

The Salvation Army held an open house Wednesday for the Center of Hope located on Park Avenue. The renovations include new furniture and artwork.

The 80-bed layout now provides more of an at-home feel meant to empower others.

“We are now able to better equip our food pantry. We are restarting the Pathway to Hope program, which is going to focus more on breaking the chain of generational poverty by also allowing people from the shelter to have more of an at-home feel,” said Lieutenant Marc Craddock.

The Salvation Army partnered with other local agencies to shelter those in need as they underwent the renovations.