46º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Lynchburg’s Salvation Army reopens Center of Hope after months of renovations

The 80-bed layout now provides more of an at-home feel meant to empower others

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Tags: Salvation Army, Lynchburg, Shelter
Center is reopening after renovations.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Salvation Army of Lynchburg is reopening its shelter and family services programs after months of renovations.

The Salvation Army held an open house Wednesday for the Center of Hope located on Park Avenue. The renovations include new furniture and artwork.

The 80-bed layout now provides more of an at-home feel meant to empower others.

“We are now able to better equip our food pantry. We are restarting the Pathway to Hope program, which is going to focus more on breaking the chain of generational poverty by also allowing people from the shelter to have more of an at-home feel,” said Lieutenant Marc Craddock.

The Salvation Army partnered with other local agencies to shelter those in need as they underwent the renovations.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Tim Harfmann joined the 10 News team in September 2020 and works at the station's Lynchburg bureau.

facebook