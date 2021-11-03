PHOTOS: Campaign signs from Del. Chris Hurst incident

We’re told Hurst was pulled over after a deputy saw a woman outside a voting precinct Monday night taking campaign signs, then leaving in Hurst’s vehicle and driving away.

Less than 24 hours before election day, Virginia Delegate Chris Hurst, the democratic 12th District incumbent who ran for reelection, was pulled over by Radford City Sheriff’s deputies after his girlfirned in his car was allegedly seen tampering with campaign signs, according to Radford Sheriff Mark Armentrout.