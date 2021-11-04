42º
Lynchburg man arrested for throwing ‘large rocks’ at the Amherst County Courthouse entryway

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

AMHERSY COUNTY, Va. – The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Lynchburg man after authorities said he damaged the courthouse on Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Dustin Tyler Thomas arrived at the Amherst County Courthouse yelling obscenities before throwing two large rocks at the glass entryway.

Authorities said Thomas tried to run away but was stopped by members of courthouse security and responding sheriff’s deputies.

Thomas was charged with a felony count of maliciously shooting or throwing missile at an occupied dwelling, a felony count of intentionally damaging a monument and a misdemeanor count of obstruction of justice.

