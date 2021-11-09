Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations now available for kids at Roanoke Community Vaccine Center

It was originally appointments only, but now the community vaccination clinic in Roanoke is allowing walk-ins for you and your child.

ROANOKE, Va. – Starting Tuesday, the community vaccination center (CVC) in Roanoke began accepting walk-ins for both adults and children.

The center is located inside the old Sears at Valley View Mall.

With Covington being the only city or county within the Roanoke City & Alleghany Health District no longer considered a place of high COVID-19 transmission, Dr. Cynthia Morrow said it is not time to let your guard down.

“We hope this will decrease any barriers for children to get vaccinated if their parents would like them to get vaccinated,” said Morrow, the director of the health district. “This is as long as supplies last for the day so I strongly encourage people go online to make an appointment to guarantee their shot for their child.”

Since opening October 14, 5,000 people have been vaccinated at the CVC, and more than 500 children aged 5-11 have been vaccinated as well.

The clinic is open 10 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. 6 days a week.