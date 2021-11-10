LewisGale introduces robot that detects early signs of lung cancer

November is National Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and LewisGale Hospital is showing off a new robot capable of detecting it earlier than ever.

It takes biopsies in the lung to help find early signs of cancer with no need for surgery.

It uses a controller similar to gaming consoles to navigate.

Doctors say it acts as a lung GPS, letting them find tumors as early as possible.

“It’s the leading cause of death worldwide..... and potentially cure patients for lung cancer.”

LewisGale says they were the first hospital in Virginia to use this technology.