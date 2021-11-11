Get your family holiday pictures taken for free at Roanoke libraries

ROANOKE, Va. – Holiday family pictures are back at Roanoke Public Libraries throughout November.

Thursday, Nov. 11 will be the first stop as they tour all city branches. Pictures will be taken from 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at the Belmont location.

There are five other stops through Nov. 23. The Grinch will make a special appearance at the Raleigh Court location Saturday, November 20.

Families do not need to pre-register and all pictures are free!

“Everyone loves to take family pictures and they are so expensive,” stated early Literacy Librarian Charlsie Parker. “This is something we can offer and do it every year. Not just during the holidays but in the summer times and special events. Just so families can have those memories to pass on.”

If you miss out, Santa will visit the Roanoke branches in December and you can take your own pictures with him.

Click here for more information and a full schedule of photography time slots.