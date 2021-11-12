Radford elementary schools raising money for book vending machines

Two Radford elementary schools are trying to promote literacy and make school fun again, But they need your help raising $15,000 to make it happen.

RADFORD, Va. – Two Radford elementary schools are trying to promote literacy and make school fun again, but they need your help raising $15,000 to make it happen.

Belle Heth Elementary School and McHarg Elementary School are raising the money to buy two book vending machines and the books to go with them.

During the fundraiser, kids get to participate in a fun challenge every time they donate money. Plus, all students unlock fun challenges at every level raised.

At $100, teachers will get pied in the face. At $15,000, the principals have to kiss a pig.

The schools are hosting a telethon fundraiser on Wednesday, Nov. 17. The assistant principal said the book vending machines will help kids recover from learning loss during the pandemic, but also help kids enjoy learning again.

“It would mean a lot to get the vending machine, but at the end of the day, I just want the kids to have fun at school. And this is one of those things that’s bringing that back,” said Cole Wilder, the assistant principal at Belle Heth Elementary School.

They’ve already raised about $3,000.

The telethon starts at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. It will be streamed live on Youtube and Facebook. You can donate online here.