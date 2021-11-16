Children’s YouTube sensation ‘Blippi’ is coming to the Berglund Center in 2022

Disguise Announces New Blippi Contract With Rights in North America

ROANOKE, Va. – “Blippi the Musical” is going on tour for the first time and will make a stop in Roanoke in February.

The energetic character many kids know and love is coming to the Berglund Center on Thursday, Feb. 17.

The family-friendly show will bring educational fun in the form of music, singing and dancing for the kids to enjoy.

Over the years Blippi became a YouTube sensation with over 200 million views per month, and billions in total across 139 countries and 7.4 million followers.

Tickets start at $27, and they go on sale on Friday.

Click here to buy tickets online. You can also buy them in person at the Berglund Center Box Office, or charge by phone at 844-599-LIVE.