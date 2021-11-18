Man charged after stealing anesthetic sedatives, tools from Carroll County vet clinic, authorities say

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A man was charged with breaking and entering after the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said he stole from a local vet clinic.

On Nov. 3, a deputy responded to the Mountain View Vet Clinic located in the Woodlawn area for reports of a forced entry the night before during closed business hours.

Authorities said tools and anesthetic sedatives were stolen from the clinic.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect as well as the truck used while committing the crime. The truck was found at a Carroll County home, and authorities conducted a search of the property and vehicle. Some of the stolen tools were recovered in the search.

A warrant was obtained for 34-year-old Christopher Michael Sheppard, who was currently incarcerated at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Sheppard was charged with one count of breaking and entering within the nighttime hours.

He was served at the jail and was held without bond.

Anyone with information involving the stolen sedatives from the vet clinic is asked to contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 276-728-4146 or through their Facebook page here.