More than 400 Roanoke City students experiencing homelessness ahead of holidays

ROANOKE, Va. – When you hear the word “homeless,” you might think of someone sleeping on the streets or staying at a shelter. But for hundreds of kids in Roanoke City Public Schools, their reality looks different.

“They’re living with family or friends because they don’t really have permanent housing at the time. And then also families living in hotels,” said Malora Horn, the McKinney-Vento (Homeless Student Program) coordinator for Roanoke City Public Schools.

Horn works with the school division to identify students without permanent housing.

Currently, there are 406 students experiencing homelessness.

Roanoke City’s numbers have been dropping over the past few years, in line with national trends. During the 2018-19 school year, they hit a record high of 761 students. That dropped to 553 the following year before falling to 519 during the 2020-21 school year.

However, Horn said the number’s probably higher.

“It’s not easy, necessarily, finding those students that need services,” said Horn. “No matter what our number currently is, there’s always many more that we don’t know about.”

Horn said students without permanent housing are at a higher risk of dropping out, substance abuse, incarceration and even human trafficking.

She said the pandemic made matters worse.

”We have had many more cases of families not having permanent housing because they did flee a domestic violence situation,” said Horn.

Since the nationwide eviction moratorium has ended, Horn expects the numbers to rise again.

She said that’s why it’s so important to recognize the problem and connect these students to resources they need: providing air mattresses, clothing, food, school supplies and more.

“A lot of people in this country are a paycheck away from being in a place that they might find themselves without a lot of resources,” said Horn.

A drive-thru “Breakfast with Santa” fundraiser will be held on Saturday, December 11 from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at William Fleming High School to benefit the school division’s Help the Homeless Fund.

You will receive pancakes, bacon and baked apples. You can meet Santa and share your holiday wishes as you drive through the event. All attendees will also receive exclusive access to an online virtual storytime with Santa later that evening.

Adult tickets cost $7.50. Children (under 18)/RCPS Employees pay $5.50 per ticket and a Family 4 Pack is $21.00. Tickets are available online by credit card only. Tickets the day of are limited.

You can find out how to donate money, clothes or other items by clicking here.