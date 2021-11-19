Lynchburg organization asks for clothing donations, facing an influx of people this winter

One organization in Lynchburg is asking for your help as they try to keep up with the influx of people in need of winter clothing.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Park View Community Mission is asking for donations as they see an influx of people in need of winter clothes.

The Lynchburg-based nonprofit runs the Clothing Connection, which provides a retail-shopping experience. Every item is donated and free.

“It means a whole lot [to come here] because I wouldn’t have the money to shop for all these people and get things for them,” said Pearline Marks, a retired educator shopping for her family and neighbors.

Executive director Todd Blake says the organization is trying to keep up with demand.

“We consider everybody that comes in these doors, whether they’re donating or whether they’re coming in looking for clothes, they’re our neighbors,” said Blake.

The need in the community forced them to extend their hours from two days a week, to Monday through Friday.

“We have a lot of coats coming in, but we have just as many coats -- if not more -- going out,” said Blake.

We’re told Park View received 2,000 pounds of clothes last week, then gave away 3,000 pounds. And as they continue to get clothing donations, Blake says what they really need are accessories like gloves and hats.

“Every one of [those items are] needed, and every one of them will find good homes if people donate them,” said Blake.

Marks says with the holidays approaching, gifting giving wouldn’t be the same without the help.

“I wouldn’t be looking at anything for [family and friends], because I couldn’t pay for them,” said Marks.

The Clothing Connection is located at The Plaza shopping center in Lynchburg.

It is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The location is open from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays.