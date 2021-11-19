United Way of Central VA surpasses donation record for annual food drive

The United Way of Central Virginia recently broke a record for its annual food drive.

The nonprofit raised 14,000 pounds of donated food, surpassing their 2019 record of 10,000 pounds.

Proceeds go to food banks across Central Virginia, where leaders say one-in-six people are without reliable access to affordable, nutritious food.

United Way hosts the event every October.

“The whole idea behind that is so that we have food in time for the food pantries to give out their family boxes for the holidays, starting with Thanksgiving, also helping with December holidays and winter breaks. So, with the kids being home, there’s a definite need,” said Dawn Wise, director of community engagement for United Way of Central Virginia.

The organization donated the food to 11 nonprofits this year, with each one receiving about 1,300 pounds of food.