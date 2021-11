The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

17-year-old Nicholas Konloft Throckmorton was last seen leaving the Flower Gap Road area in a gold 2005 Ford Escape, according to authorities.

Officers say he was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and a white Nike hat.

Anyone with information on the location of Throckmorton is asked to contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 276-728-4146.