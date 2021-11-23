El Norteno closes for good following deadly shooting in February

A Martinsville restaurant is closing down for good nearly a year since a double homicide took place.

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A Martinsville business is shutting down for good nearly a year after a double homicide took place.

On Monday, the El Norteno Mexican Restaurant announced plans to close on Facebook.

“We are permanently closed down and would like to thank you all for the years of patronage and the good memories we have built here,” the staff wrote in the Facebook post.

Two men were killed after a shooting inside the restaurant on East Church Street in February.

