New family entertainment center opens in Wytheville

A 25,000 foot entertainment center has opened it’s doors in Whytheville. Crossroads Social House is located on Dominion Street next to the Walmart.

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – A 25,000-foot entertainment center has opened its doors in Wytheville. Crossroads Social House is located on Dominion Street next to the Walmart.

The facility has 14 bowling lanes, with six lanes that can be used for private events. It also features a laser tag arena, an arcade, party rooms and a trampoline jump zone. After you are done playing and have built up an appetite, the center has a restaurant and bar to grab a bite.

“I wanted to bring this place here for the betterment of the community. A place where kids, families, adults, everyone can come out and have a good time,” said Nick Patel, the manager at Crossroads Social House.

Crossroads is a center where family and friends are meant to have fun. Patel said there is something for everyone.

“There are so many different areas and it is a lot to take in in one day, so you can spend hours here and just have a great time,” said Patel.

Ad

Crossroads offers different rates for different party sizes. You can find those rates here.