Smithfield donation aims to fight hunger ahead of the Commonwealth Clash

The company is taking inspiration from the upcoming football game.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia Tech will go up against UVA this weekend, and in honor of the Commonwealth Clash, a unique partnership is working to help fight hunger here at home.

On Tuesday, Smithfield Foods donated more than 40,000 pounds of protein to Feeding Southwest Virginia.

This was followed by another delivery at the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in Albemarle County.

“It’s a great way for us to bring together rival towns in support of our local communities,” said Jonathan Toms, community development with Smithfield Foods. ”And you know, this isn’t just any ol’ food. These are hams, so an incredible product for families to have at Thanksgiving and the holiday season.”

“This is more than a corporate relationships and support of our athletic teams in the Commonwealth,” said Sam Schauf with VT Athletics Business Development. ”Knowing that these are meals going on the table, in our local community was really important.”

Ad

It’s all part of the brand’s “Helping Hungry Homes” initiative.