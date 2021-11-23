42º
Wytheville Police partner with Ring to prevent crime ahead of the holidays

The hope is to reduce crime in the town

Annie Schroeder, Reporter

Tags: Wytheville, Ring
A new partnership is looking to reduce crime ahead of the holiday season.

WYTHEVILLE, Va – A new partnership with the Wytheville police department is looking to reduce crime ahead of the holidays.

The department is teaming up with Ring to use an app called “Neighbors” that shares surveillance video in hopes of deterring crime from neighborhoods or help identify porch pirates.

“It’s a way to get the word out it’s a way to share when something happens in a particular neighborhood, there’s something suspicious or break in or somebody’s stolen packages off the porch,” Wytheville Police Lt. Bryan Bard said.

This partnership is the first of its kind in our region.

The service is also available for those who have security cameras not made by Ring.

About the Author:

Annie Schroeder joined the 10 News team as a reporter in June 2020 and is no stranger to Southwest Virginia.

