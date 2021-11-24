No one hurt after fire destroys car repair shop in Troutville

No one was hurt after a garage fire in Troutville.

TROUTVILLE, Va. – No one was hurt after a garage fire in Troutville, according to the Troutville Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire department received the call at about noon. The fire destroyed a car repair shop on Taylor Lane, authorities report.

Officials say flames spread quickly because of paint and gas inside.

They also want to use this incident to stress cooking safety on Thanksgiving.

“We want to make sure everyone is safe this holiday season and use very good caution. So have a working smoke detector. Make sure your safe with candles in the home, space heaters everything like that,” said Botetourt County Fire-EMS Deputy Chief, Jeff Powell.

Botetourt firefighters are still investigating.