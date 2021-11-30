Roanoke man faces life sentence for murder and conspiracy charges in gang violence case

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man, who said he was a member of the Rollin’ 30s Crips, now faces a mandatory life sentence in prison.

Demonte Rashod Mack, 32, pleaded guilty to murder in aid of racketeering and conspiracy charges for gang-related violence throughout Roanoke.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Virginia said Mack and his alleged co-conspirators, including Trayvone Kasey and Chauncey Levesy and others were members and associates of the Rollin’ 30s Crips.

Also known as the “Dirt Gang,” the group is a national street gang founded in the greater Los Angeles, California area with smaller sets in cities nationwide. Officials said the Roanoke set of the Rollin’ 30s operated in the northwest Roanoke area, around the Lansdowne neighborhood.

“This outcome is a great example of what happens when law enforcement has a successful partnership with the prosecutorial side of the justice system. Thanks to our partnerships with local, state, and federal law enforcement, Roanoke is a safer place. Our community is sending a strong message to those who choose to perpetuate gun violence and organized crime in our city: we will find you and do everything we can to hold you accountable for your actions,” Roanoke City Police Chief Sam Roman said.

Mack admitted that he, Kasey, Levesy and others conspired to conduct a pattern of racketeering activity, including multiple threats and acts of violent crime.

Specifically, in June 2017, Mack conspired with Kasey Levesy and others to murder “Victim D.F” and other documents allege Mack and Kasey murdered “Victim N.L.” as directed by the gang leader.

Officials said “Victim N.L.” was only 17-year-old when it happened and graduated high school a few weeks prior to his death.