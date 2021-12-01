Authorities searching for missing 77-year-old Lynchburg man

Authorities are searching for Bernard Thomas, 77, who was last seen Tuesday evening

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Authorities are searching for a 77-year-old man they said was last seen Tuesday evening in Bedford County.

Deputies said Bernard Thomas was last seen leaving the Thomas Jefferson Road area around 5 p.m. Tuesday driving a green 1998 Toyota Avalon with Virginia tag VND-4275.

Thomas does not typically drive at night and takes medications for dementia, cholesterol and blood pressure and hasn’t taken them since Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said he is a former pilot and may visit airports to look at planes.

Authorities said Thomas is 5′8″ and 181 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair and lives in Lynchburg, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said he was wearing a purple and black seater with gray sweat pants, a ball cap and a brown corduroy jacket with white wool around the neck and inside the jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bedford Communications Center at 540-586-7827.