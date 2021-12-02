All Aboard the Candy Candy Cane Express! The holiday train returns to Roanoke this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Hop on board the Candy Cane Express! The holiday-themed train ride returns to Roanoke this weekend. It will be at the Virginia Museum of Transportation on December 4th and 5th.

The train ride is fifteen minutes and will take you through Downtown Roanoke and then back to the museum. Tickets for the train are $3, in addition to admission to the museum.

This event encourages people to come out and see the museum while taking in the fun of the season.

There will be food and craft vendors as well. You might even get to see a special guest appearance from Santa and get your picture with him.

“Candy Cane express is very important to us because we want to have a fun place for people to learn a lot about aviation, transportation, and trains. It is a great experience to learn something new but also have fun at the same time,” said Brittany Byram, the Special Events Coordinator for the museum.

While exploring the museum, you will notice a number of holiday trees on display. Each one represents a different local business and is a part of the museum’s “Deck the Rails” event.

Candy Cane Express and Santa Photos will be Saturday, December 4th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, December 5th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Santa photos require pre-registration.