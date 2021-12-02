54º
LIVE UPDATES: Brent Pry formally introduced as Virginia Tech football head coach

Samantha Smith, Senior Digital Producer

Tags: Virginia Tech, Hokies, Sports, New River Valley, Blacksburg
Virginia Tech President Dr. Tim Sands speaking during the news conference on Dec. 2, 2021, to introduce the Hokies new head football coach Brent Pry. (WSLS 10)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – At 9 a.m., Brent Pry will formally be introduced as the Virginia Tech football head coach.

Due to rights restrictions, WSLS 10 is not permitted to carry the press conference live. To see a live stream of the press conference, click here.

Live updates are below:

  • 9:35 a.m.: Babcock said that the first time they reached out to Pry was during the last week of the season. He also spoke on Tech’s track record of mainly hiring coaches with head coaching experience - something Pry doesn’t have: “It’s not something we typically do but we felt that he was more than equipped to do it.”
  • 9:25 a.m.: “Going to high school in Lexington, this place was like the mecca for me.”
  • Pry placed a heavy influence on recruiting players from Virginia so family members “can be there when times get tough”
  • On recruiting: “We’re going to recruit the right people who want to be at Virginia Tech. ... We want people who understand what Virginia Tech is all about. We are going to hire and recruit the right people.”
  • Pry to the fans: “Finally to the fans, you matter to me and I want this to be a program that you’re proud of. i’m going to embrace the fans and this community. I know how important those things are and how they make up Virginia Tech.”
  • Pry thanked Coach Beamer and Budd Foster: “The admiration I have for you guys.. I appreciate you being here today and supporitng me in this venture, I appreciate the chance you took on me in 1995.”
  • On leaving Penn State: “I wasn’t sure if I would ever step out and do my own thing, and it took this place to do it. I thank James Franklin and I thank Penn State. There have been so many coaches that have influenced me like so many others in this business, but there’s no one like my father, Jim Pry. ... He’s my ultimate mentor. I couldn’t be here without him, he’s my ultimate influence”
  • 9:08 a.m.: Thanked the Hokies for realizing that “I am the fit for the Virginia Tech,” as well as his wife: “It’s not easy being a coaches wife” and his kids
  • 9:06 a.m.: “He wanted the job because it was Virginia Tech and what it stands for. He has Virginia roots and I’m certainly partial to sons and daughters of coaches,” Babcock said. “When you find the guy and he hits everything on the list, you know it’s a good day.”
  • 9:01 a.m.:
    • “I’m excited to see how this new chapter unfolds under Coach Pry,” said Whit Babcock, Virginia Tech athletic director.
    • Babcock thanked the team and J.C. Price, who served as the interim head coach after Justin Fuente’s departure
  • 8:58 a.m.: Virginia Tech president Tim Sands welcome Brent Pry and his family

