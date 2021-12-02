LIVE UPDATES: Brent Pry formally introduced as Virginia Tech football head coach

BLACKSBURG, Va. – At 9 a.m., Brent Pry will formally be introduced as the Virginia Tech football head coach.
- 9:35 a.m.: Babcock said that the first time they reached out to Pry was during the last week of the season. He also spoke on Tech’s track record of mainly hiring coaches with head coaching experience - something Pry doesn’t have: “It’s not something we typically do but we felt that he was more than equipped to do it.”
- 9:25 a.m.: “Going to high school in Lexington, this place was like the mecca for me.”
“This was the right time and right place for me and my family. You have my word we will work very hard to accomplish these goals and become the program everyone knows it will be.”— Brooke Leonard (@abrookeleonard) December 2, 2021
- Pry placed a heavy influence on recruiting players from Virginia so family members “can be there when times get tough”
“We’re going to work our tails off to bring the Virginia kids to Blacksburg.”— Brooke Leonard (@abrookeleonard) December 2, 2021
- On recruiting: “We’re going to recruit the right people who want to be at Virginia Tech. ... We want people who understand what Virginia Tech is all about. We are going to hire and recruit the right people.”
- Pry to the fans: “Finally to the fans, you matter to me and I want this to be a program that you’re proud of. i’m going to embrace the fans and this community. I know how important those things are and how they make up Virginia Tech.”
“To the fans, you matter to me. I want this to be a program you will always be proud of.”— Brooke Leonard (@abrookeleonard) December 2, 2021
- Pry thanked Coach Beamer and Budd Foster: “The admiration I have for you guys.. I appreciate you being here today and supporitng me in this venture, I appreciate the chance you took on me in 1995.”
- On leaving Penn State: “I wasn’t sure if I would ever step out and do my own thing, and it took this place to do it. I thank James Franklin and I thank Penn State. There have been so many coaches that have influenced me like so many others in this business, but there’s no one like my father, Jim Pry. ... He’s my ultimate mentor. I couldn’t be here without him, he’s my ultimate influence”
“I wasn’t sure I’d ever step out and do my own thing. It took this place to do it.” Pry tearing up talking about his 12 years with James Franklin, considers him like a brother.— Brooke Leonard (@abrookeleonard) December 2, 2021
- 9:08 a.m.: Thanked the Hokies for realizing that “I am the fit for the Virginia Tech,” as well as his wife: “It’s not easy being a coaches wife” and his kids
AD Whit Babcock at the podium. “Coach Pry was in our original three. We zoomed with him first, and the bar was set from the get go.”— Brooke Leonard (@abrookeleonard) December 2, 2021
- 9:06 a.m.: “He wanted the job because it was Virginia Tech and what it stands for. He has Virginia roots and I’m certainly partial to sons and daughters of coaches,” Babcock said. “When you find the guy and he hits everything on the list, you know it’s a good day.”
We’ve made it! The introduction of new @HokiesFB Head Coach @CoachPry_LBU! @AppySports @E10Sports pic.twitter.com/vYp99qY0mA— Brooke Leonard (@abrookeleonard) December 2, 2021
- 9:01 a.m.:
- “I’m excited to see how this new chapter unfolds under Coach Pry,” said Whit Babcock, Virginia Tech athletic director.
- Babcock thanked the team and J.C. Price, who served as the interim head coach after Justin Fuente’s departure
- 8:58 a.m.: Virginia Tech president Tim Sands welcome Brent Pry and his family