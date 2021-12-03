Humble Hustle donates nearly 300 coats to Roanoke students

Students at one Roanoke City school now have new coats to keep warm.

Humble Hustle donated nearly 300 coats to students at Westside Elementary school Friday morning.

It’s all part of the organization’s annual “Keep Giving” initiative coat drive, where community members drop off brand new coats at various locations.

“We pick a school. Then forms go out to everyone in the school and parents can indicate whether or not their child needs a coat, their size that sort of thing and then we fill that need, no questions asked,” said Humble Hustle Co. program director Callie Hammer.

In the past five years, Humble Hustle has given away more than 1,600 coats to students in the Roanoke Valley.