Governor Northam announces removal of Lee statue pedestal, transfer land to City

EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - FILE - The pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee stands empty on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The pedestal has been covered in graffiti, with some describing it as a work of protest art that should be left in place. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. – Sunday, Governor Ralph Northam announced the removal of the Robert E. Lee monument pedestal that once displayed the Confederate General. This is part of an agreement reached with the City of Richmond to transfer the state-owned land to the City.

The Commonwealth will safely disassemble and store the pedestal until next steps have been determined.

“This land is in the middle of Richmond, and Richmonders will determine the future of this space,” said Governor Northam in the press release. “The Commonwealth will remove the pedestal and we anticipate a safe removal and a successful conclusion to this project.”

Preliminary work at the site is expected to begin Monday morning. The removal process will be substantially complete by December 31.

If the 1887 time capsule is recovered during the disassembly process, it will remain under control of the Commonwealth and will be removed for preservation, according to the Governor’s office.