WATCH: Radford University names its eighth president

Dr. Bret Danilowicz introduced as the eighth president of Radford University on Dec. 9, 2021.

RADFORD, Va. – Radford University announced Dr. Bret Danilowicz as its eighth president on Thursday at about 2 p.m.

On Thursday, Radford University gave Danilowicz a warm welcome as the university’s next president.

For the last three years, Danilowicz has served as Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Florida Atlantic University. University officials say “he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience” to the current role at Radford University.

This comes after the university’s previous president, Dr. Brian Hemphill, announced that he was leaving for Old Dominion University in February 2021.

Hemphill had served as Radford’s president for nearly five years, officially taking office in July 2016. In 2019, his contract was even extended an additional five years. He now serves as the ninth president at ODU.

