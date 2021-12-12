Roanoke City Schools’ Breakfast with Santa fundraiser raises more than $11K for student homelessness initiative

Many of the little ones will leave out cookies for Santa Christmas eve, but few actually get to have breakfast with the big guy. One event lets you do just that.

The Breakfast with Santa fundraiser helps a student homelessness initiative for Roanoke City Schools. Roanoke City Public Schools said the event was a major success as it raised more than $11,000 for its Help the Homeless Fund.

It was a drive-thru event with all the fixins.

Plus, those who came out get to join an exclusive online storytime with Santa on Saturday night.

”Because some of us have more than others. It helps give younger people more hope, especially for those going through tough times,” said William Fleming junior Maira Alderman. “It just reminds us, especially in times like this during COVID, that we still together and we are still wanting the same thing.”

There’s also an art display representing the number of students who are currently experiencing homelessness.