Tractor-trailer crash causes delays on I-77 in Bland County

BLAND COUNTY, Va. – Motorists traveling north along Interstate 77 in Bland County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash Monday evening.

VDOT says the crash happened at mile marker 62.7 near the Rocky Gap Rest Area and Welcome Center.

The north left shoulder and left lane are closed.

As of 5:18 p.m., the traffic backups are about 5 miles.