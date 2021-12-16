Salvation Army in Roanoke seeking public help to meet its donation goal

The Salvation Army in Roanoke needs your help to meet its donation goal this holiday season.

The organization says right now it’s about $30,000 behind.

If you’re not able to donate, the organization is also in need of 40 more bell ringers.

The Salvation Army is at every Walmart and nearly every Kroger and Food Lion in our area.

“One hundred percent of the money we raise goes back to help the community. 83 cents of every dollar goes back to the programs. So if we don’t raise the money to be able to help, then that means the less help we can give,” said Salvation Army Core Officer, Cpt. Russell Clay.

If you’re interested in being a bell ringer, call the Salvation Army at 540-343-5335.

Bell ringers will be out until Christmas Eve.