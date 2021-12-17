Salvation Army in Roanoke distributes Angel Tree Gifts to nearly 600 families

Thousands of children in the Roanoke Valley will open presents on Christmas morning thanks to the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program.

ROANOKE, Va. – Thousands of children in the Roanoke Valley will open presents on Christmas morning thanks to the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program.

On Thursday, volunteers and employees distributed unwrapped toys to almost 600 families who asked for a little extra help this holiday season.

Although it initially seemed like donations were coming up short the community answered the call for help.

“They’re just so appreciative and they just keep saying thank you, thank you, thank you,” said Capt. Jamie Clay, with the Salvation Army of Roanoke. “It is sometimes occasionally a little bit hard for the families and they’ll tear up because they know this is something they couldn’t have done without the community’s support.”

But the work isn’t done just yet, the Salvation Army is still in need of bell ringers for its Red Kettle Campaign.