Two arrested, charged in connection to shooting in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A man and his fiancé have been arrested and face several charges after a person was shot in Hillsville on Wednesday, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, 32-year-old Edward Dale Woods and 30-year-old Jesse Renne Iroler, both of Hillsville, were taken before a magistrate in connection to the shooting.

The incident began at about 10:43 p.m. on Wednesday when deputies were called to Redd Woods Drive for the report of a person who had been shot.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found someone who had been shot in the head. The victim was later transported by helicopter to a hospital to receive immediate treatment. No word yet on the condition of the victim.

Officials say the scene was quickly secured and a suspect was detained at the scene.

After investigating, deputies determined that the suspect had fired “numerous rounds during an altercation,” hitting both the victim and the victim’s vehicle.

Authorities say search warrants were also executed on the suspect’s residence and two separate vehicles were involved.

After searching the home, deputies found firearms, ammunition and suspected narcotics. Law enforcement later determined both suspects, Woods and Iroler, to be convicted felons.

Woods has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was held without bail and later transported to the New River Valley Regional Jail, authorities report.

Iroler has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Authorities say Iroler received a $1,000 secured bond and was later released.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, possible charges are pending in reference to the suspected narcotics.