VSP searching for multiple suspects after attempted break-in at Wythe County dealership

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Search efforts are underway after an attempted break-in at a Wythe County dealership early Saturday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

At about 2:20 a.m., a Wythe County Sheriff’s Deputy discovered several individuals trying to break into an ATV dealership in the 2000 block of Chapman Road in Wytheville. Authorities say the suspects ran away from the scene.

Authorities did not provide any descriptions of the suspects.

The sheriff’s office contacted Virginia State Police to assist in the search and later requested that VSP take over the investigation.

Authorities say state police is also looking for information on a 2016 Hyundai sedan with Pennsylvania license plates: LSG 0399, a vehicle police say may have been involved in the incident.

This attempted break-in comes as VSP continues to investigate a previous larceny at the same dealership that happened on Aug. 28. Police say during that incident, suspects stole several motorcycles that were worth thousands of dollars.

Anyone with information regarding this morning’s incident or the August thefts or sightings of the Hyundai is asked to contact the Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.