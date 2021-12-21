Lynchburg agencies shopped for Christmas gifts with local kids through ‘Shop with a Hero’ event

Agencies in Lynchburg teamed up to make sure kids have gifts this Christmas.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The group One Community One Voice organized Monday’s Shop with a Hero event in Lynchburg.

They partnered with frontline workers from the pandemic, including law enforcement, healthcare workers and firefighters, to shop with 25 children at Walmart on Wards Road.

The kids were chosen through Lynchburg City Schools, Horizon Behavioral Health, and other agencies, then each child received more than $100 to spend.

“We only had the money initially for 10 kids, then someone gave us money for five more, and then an organization gave us money for five more. Now we’re up to 25 [kids], and that shows that Lynchburg cares and we wrap our arms around each other,” said Dr. James Camm, founder of One Community One Voice.

Children were asked to spend $10 on a loved one, so they have an opportunity to give a gift to someone else.