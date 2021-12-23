70-year-old woman dead, man charged with second-degree murder after shooting in Boones Mill

Dominic Novia is being held at the Franklin County Jail without bond.

BOONES MILL, Va. – A man is behind bars after a 70-year-old woman was shot and killed in Boones Mill, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers say they were alerted about shots being fired in the 6000 block of Bethlehem Road on Wednesday and arrived to find Mary Ann Cook, 70, dead in her home from an “apparent gunshot wound.”

Authorities identified 30-year-old Dominic Thomas Novia, of Boones Mill, as the suspect; however, he ran away from the scene.

Then, the Emergency Communications Center received additional information that a man matching the suspect’s description was at a nearby convenience store, deputies say. When officers arrived at the scene they found Novia near Whispering Creek Road.

The suspect was immediately taken into custody and transported to the Franklin County Jail where he is currently being held without bond. Novia has been charged with second-degree murder.

According to authorities, this shooting was an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community.