PLAY Roanoke celebrating 10th anniversary of Roanoke 100 Miler

If getting in shape is on your list of new year's resolutions, then you should look into the Roanoke 100-mile challenge.

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Parks and Recreation is celebrating its ten-year anniversary of the Roanoke 100 Miler in January. Hundreds of people in the Roanoke Valley commit to tracking their activity level for 100 days.

The goal is to reach 100 miles from Jan, 9 through April 19. Participants can run, walk, bike, hike or do other activities that count toward reaching their goal. This year, the program has moved to a digital platform that can be accessed online or through a smartphone app.

“Some of the really big incentives are that community bonding. For this ten-year anniversary, we are trying something a little new where we are doing everything through an online virtual format. That’s at least one of the new options we’re featuring,” said Summer Ward, the Community Recreation Coordinator for PLAY Roanoke.

This year, Roanoke Parks and Recreation teamed up with Gold’s Gym for an option that would include limited access to their gym and fitness classes.

