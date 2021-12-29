Authorities searching for Augusta County 13-year-old allegedly abducted at gunpoint by his father

AUGUSTA COUNY, Va. – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding an abducted teenage boy.

Authorities say 13-year-old Jaxson Moran was abducted by his father in the Greenville area Tuesday evening.

Jaxson was last seen wearing a lime green and grey Ariat baseball hat, a navy blue Under Armour hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and Ariat work boots.

The sheriff’s office says the teen was abducted by gunpoint from his mother by his father, Steven Moran at about 4:16 p.m.

Steven and Jaxson were seen driving in a maroon 2014 Nissan Titan with VA license plate “VHZ-4343″ traveling north on Almo Chapel Road in Greenville.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s OFfice have obtained the following charges for Steven: abduction of force, use of firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm while under a protective order, brandishing a firearm, two counts of violating a protective order and violating a protective order armed with a weapon.

Authorities said this is an isolated domestic-related incident.

Though the sheriff’s office is asking for help, authorities say not to follow or approach Steven.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to call 911.