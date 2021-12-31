The Salvation Army of Roanoke makes final push for year-end donations

Although the bells and red kettles are no longer outside the neighborhood grocery stores, there are still ways to give to The Salvation Army.

ROANOKE, Va. – As 2021 comes to an end, nonprofit organizations are making a final push for year-end donations.

“I would recommend that you just call your local Salvation Army and ask what their needs are and see what you can do to help. We are all struggling. We are one big army and we are all struggling to be able to meet the needs of the community,” said Capt. Russel Clay with The Salvation Army of Roanoke.

The organization’s annual goal is to raise $150,000; however, this year, it’s been more difficult to reach that mark.

“COVID is affecting not just us but all of the other non-profits in the area. So it’s a difficult challenge for each and every group. So we are all trying to figure out a way to stretch what we have and make the best of it,” said Clay.

If you’re tight on cash, there are other ways to help.

“We need donations of all sorts. Whether it’s clothing, whether it’s food, or just cash,” said Clay. “We can use whatever, everything that you have,” he said.

Donations made to 501(c)(3) organizations like The Salvation Army can be claimed as deductibles when filing taxes. Making donations is beneficial for you, while also making an impact on others.

“We are all dependent on the community to help us fund these programs and do that. So I would say please give and help your community help those in need,” said Clay.

Find a Salvation Army near you, here.