Work underway to transform a former Buena Vista factory into an Agricultural Innovation Center

BUENA VISTA, Va. – Regional leaders in Buena Vista, Lexington, and Rockbridge County hope they can grow more economic and business opportunities for the area through a new Agricultural Innovation Center.

Those involved with the project plan to use a vacant factory and more than $500,000 from the Commonwealth of Virginia to make it happen.

Work is already underway to attract businesses and entrepreneurs to the space, like Tim Tingler, President of Quest Knight Enterprises, a Leesburg-based company that works with drones and unmanned underwater vehicles.

“We’re in a space where you’re able to learn from each other and help one another and pretty much band together,” Tingler said. “We have put together a pretty fantastic brain trust here.”

The Advancement Foundation and other partners are working to transform the 40,000 square foot former Mundet-Hermitite factory into the Agricultural Innovation Center.

The goal is to create a facility where businesses and ideas thrive, and entrepreneurs are able to network with and support fellow entrepreneurs.

“When people come together like that you can make amazing things happen and we’re already seeing that and we haven’t even started,” said Annette Patterson, President of The Advancement Foundation.

Even though the facility is still under development, several companies have already started working out of the space.