Police searching for missing Bedford woman last seen on Christmas

Investigators believe Jennifer Lewis is driving a 2007 orange Dodge Nitro with Virginia license plates UCE1128.

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Police Department is currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman who was last seen on Christmas.

Police say they received the complaint regarding 44-year-old Jennifer Lewis, of Bedford, on Friday at about 4 p.m. Authorities say the person who made the complaint is concerned about the woman’s location and welfare.

According to authorities, Lewis is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. Police did not provide a clothing description.

Anyone with any information on the location of Lewis is asked to contact the Bedford Police Department at 540-586-7827.