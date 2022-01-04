Amtrak passengers stranded in Lynchburg for more than 24 hours

Passenger says there’s more than 200 people on the train

LYNCHBURG, Va. – At 12:18 p.m., an Amtrak spokeswoman responded to one of our emails, with near-verbatim to the tweet sent out about 11 hours earlier.

UPDATE: Crescent Train 20 which departed New Orleans (NOL) on 1/2 is still currently stopped north of Lynchburg (LYH) due to ongoing weather conditions. Once the tracks are clear service will resume en route to New York (NYP). — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) January 4, 2022

Monday’s winter storm has left hundreds on an Amtrak train stuck in Lynchburg.

The 20 Crescent Train, which originates out of New Orleans, was supposed to leave Lynchburg at 9:41 a.m. Monday and be in Washington, D.C. at 1:45 p.m; however, more than 24 hours later, the train is still in the Hill City.

This is a Facebook Live video from passenger Lavita Booker from Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:38 p.m.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, Amtrak tweeted that the train was stopped north of Lynchburg due to fallen trees.

Crescent Train 20 which departed New Orleans (NOL) on 1/2 is currently stopped north of Lynchburg (LYH) due to fallen trees. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) January 3, 2022

Those downed trees are in Nelson County, according to Lynchburg city leaders.

About two hours later, Amtrak posted an update, that the train was still stopped in Lynchburg.

UPDATE: Crescent Train 20 which departed New Orleans (NOL) on 1/2 is still stopped north of Lynchburg (LYH) due to fallen trees. We will provide updates as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) January 3, 2022

Then, on Tuesday morning at 1:21 a.m., Amtrak posted a nearly identical update that work is still underway to clear the tracks.

UPDATE: Crescent Train 20 which departed New Orleans (NOL) on 1/2 is still currently stopped north of Lynchburg (LYH) due to ongoing weather conditions. Once the tracks are clear service will resume en route to New York (NYP). — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) January 4, 2022

One woman 10 News talked with on Tuesday said she drove to Lynchburg from Virginia Beach to pick up her elderly mother who was taking the train to Washington, D.C.

Passengers told 10 news that they are without food and water and some are running out of medicine.

More than 200 passengers and six crew members are aboard the train with a final destination of New York City.

According to Amtrak’s Train Status tool, this particular train has already made it to Washington, D.C., despite it still being on the tracks in Lynchburg.

Screen capture taken on Jan. 4, 2022 shows that Amtrak shows the 20 Crescent train that departed New Orleans on Jan. 2 having arrived in Washington, D.C. at 12:34 a.m. on Jan. 4, despite the train still being stuck in Lynchburg, Virginia. (Amtrak)

10 News has made multiple attempts to reach Amtrak officials and has so far has received no response.

Below is the full schedule for the 20 Crescent Train:

Departs New Orleans, LA (NOL) - 9:15a Sunday (1/2)