Police searching for missing 65-year-old Lynchburg man

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department needs your help to find a missing man.

Police said 65-year-old Victor Monroe Gosnell was last seen in his Lynchburg home late Sunday night. He may possibly be driving a red 2015 Buick sedan with Virginia registration UWU-5214.

According to authorities, Gosnell is a white man who wears glasses with brown hair, brown eyes and a scar in the center of his forehead. He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on Gosnell’s location is asked to call Detective Bond at 434-455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Lynchburg police said they have not received an approved photo of Gosnell at this time.