VDH responds to Roanoke County School Board’s vote to make masks optional in the classroom

A potential change when it comes to mask mandates in Roanoke County classrooms may be in place.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – An unexpected work session vote Tuesday by the Roanoke County School Board to get rid of the school-wide mask mandate if and when Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin reverses the current public health order.

“I don’t think anyone should take away anyone’s right to mask nor do I believe that one person should take away someone’s right not to mask,” said member Cheryl Facciani.

The move would also return the school district to pre-COVID medical policies which means no required testing, quarantining or contact tracing protocols.

However, that could only happen if Senate Bill 1303 is repealed. It’s a Virginia law passed last year that requires school districts to follow CDC guidance to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

As cases spike in young children, accounting for record numbers of hospitalizations, the CDC recommends universal indoor masking by all students age 2 and up, staff, teachers, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

Ad

Though Facciani, who made the motion, had this to say about the CDC: “To be clear, the CDC is not the fourth branch of government.”

Chairman David Linden questioned whether or not Youngkin would reverse the order.

“Because of omicron and the surge in cases, I don’t anticipate the new governor back-tracking on that,” said Linden.

Members did express hesitations about voting during a work session without legal counsel or public input. But ultimately, the vote passed.

In response, the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District Director Dr. Cynthia Morrow released a statement that reads: