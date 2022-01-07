Carilion Clinic hosts drive-thru electronics recycling event

If you have old phones, printers, computers or other electronics, we're working for you on how you can get rid of them in a safe way.

ROANOKE, Va. – If you have old phones, printers, computers or other electronics collecting dust around your house, we’re working for you on how to get rid of them in a safe way.

For the first time, Carilion Clinic is hosting a drive-thru electronics recycling event this weekend.

If you toss these items in the trash and they go to the landfill, that can lead to air and soil pollution, causing major health issues.

“This is part of our sustainability program,” Sara Wohlford, Carilion Clinic sustainability director. “We always wanna encourage our staff, and our employees and our community at large to take care of the environment not just at work, but at home and we think this is a really great way we can support the community to do that.”

The drive-thru event is this Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Riverside campus parking lot located at 3 Riverside Circle, Roanoke, VA 24016.

Click here for more information.

Ad

What items cannot be accepted:

Televisions (any type)

Cathode ray tubes televisions or monitors

Household appliances (refrigerators, microwaves, crockpots, etc.)

Lightbulbs

Printer cartridges

Alkaline batteries

What items can be accepted: