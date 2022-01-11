Carilion CEO Nancy Agee tapped for Youngkin’s Medical Advisory Team

Carilion Clinic CEO Nancy Agee addresses the media on March 18, 2020 regarding the hospital group's plans for the coronavirus.

A familiar face to Southwest Virginia will be on Virginia’s new Medical Advisory Team.

Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that Carilion Clinic CEO Nancy Agee will be among the members of his medical advisory team.

This announcement comes a day after Youngkin annoucned John Littel as his pick for Virginia’s next secretary of health.

“I am proud to announce a group of experts from the medical and public health community that will be providing updates on the pandemic and advice on how to address its ongoing challenges. I have been receiving briefings about the coronavirus and Omicron variant regularly and we are going to stay on top of this. I recognize the severity of the virus and the significant loss that it has caused. Virginians should rest assured that we are monitoring this variant and doing everything we can to be smart about this. I will enter office ready to reopen Virginia, support our healthcare heroes, and protect the lives and livelihoods of Virginians,” said Youngkin in a statement.

Ad

Also on the team will be Dr. Marty Makary, Kathy Gorman, Alan Levine, Dr. Bogdan Neughebaeur, and Dr. Anand Shah.