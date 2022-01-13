Company in Pulaski County unveils Volvo’s first electric truck

DUBLIN, Va. – On Thursday, leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Dublin highlighting the first electric truck in use from Volvo.

Patton Logistics, the company out of Pulaski County using the first truck, said it will carry goods from the company to Volvo.

“We’re anxious to get the truck on the road and make a difference,” said Steve Patton, the president of Patton Logistics.

Officials said this truck can travel 140 miles off a single charge. Annually, it saves about 13,000 gallons of diesel fuel.

“I think it’s special,” Patton said.

The two companies, Volvo and Patton Logistics, are working together and highlighting sustainability efforts in Southwest Virginia.

“It’s going to be a very important part of our growth as a company all over the United States. We have a sustainability goal. We have carbon emission reduction goals,” Patton said.

Leaders hope the sustainability concept will attract future business to Pulaski County.

“This is one of the coolest transitions we have seen going from diesel to electric mobility. What it means for the environment, what it means for the marketplace, what it means for the business community, we’re excited to see,” said Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet.