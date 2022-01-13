41º
Lynchburg City Schools to expand COVID-19 testing for students, staff

All Hill City schools will be able to enroll students and staff for weekly tests with 24-hour results

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Schools is expanding access to COVID-19 testing for students and employees.

LCS is partnering with Virginia’s Departments of Health and Education for a program offering free testing.

They started the program last November with three schools, then expanded it to six.

Beginning next week, all Hill City schools will be able to enroll students and staff for weekly tests with 24-hour results.

Anyone who signs up could also have access to at-home kits.

“We can send those home with any student or staff member that has signed up for the Vista program. We disbursed over 500 before we left for [winter] break,” said LaTonya Brown, director of student services for Lynchburg City Schools.

School leaders say they sent a link to families if they’d like to sign up.

