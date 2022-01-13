Lynchburg’s Salvation Army falls $12,000 short of annual Red Kettle goal

The Salvation Army in Lynchburg needs your help after it fell short of its goal from the annual Red Kettle campaign.

The organization says it relies heavily on the event, where bell ringers accept donations around the holidays.

We’re told the organization average about $95,000 each year.

“We were down about $12,000 this year, which affects the programs that we’re able to do because everything that we do we’re dependent on the generosity of our community, enable to empower us to empower others,” said Lt. Mark Craddock.

It affects daily operations, including the food pantry, family services and Center of Hope shelter.

